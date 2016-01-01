Dr. Vohra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayesha Vohra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayesha Vohra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Conroe, TX.
Dr. Vohra works at
Locations
Chi St. Luke's Health-the Woodlands Hospital17200 St Lukes Way, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 266-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayesha Vohra, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1396009601
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vohra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vohra works at
Dr. Vohra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vohra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vohra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vohra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.