Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayesha Mian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayesha Mian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingstowne, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Mian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfax County Crossroads6901 S Van Dorn St, Kingstowne, VA 22315 Directions (703) 313-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mian?
She is good and makes you feel comfortable. I have seen psychiatrists for about 20 years and I can tell she knows what she's doing.
About Dr. Ayesha Mian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780851303
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mian works at
Dr. Mian has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.