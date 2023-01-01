See All Rheumatologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Ayesha Jaleel, MD

Rheumatology
2.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ayesha Jaleel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. 

Dr. Jaleel works at RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Sheffield, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates
    720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 551-6510
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC
    1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 767-6263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Andrea Belrose — Jan 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ayesha Jaleel, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093194714
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayesha Jaleel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaleel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaleel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaleel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaleel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaleel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaleel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaleel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

