Dr. Ayesha Jaleel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayesha Jaleel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Jaleel works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-6510
Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 767-6263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did a great job consulting on osteoporosis. Office is expensive. Very thorough. Ran a lot of tests.
About Dr. Ayesha Jaleel, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Jaleel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaleel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaleel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaleel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaleel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaleel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaleel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.