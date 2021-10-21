See All Psychiatrists in Farmington, CT
Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Indianan University Purdue University At Indianapolis

Dr. Ahmed works at Connecticut Mental Health Spec. in Farmington, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Connecticut Mental Health Specialists
    270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 677-5570
  2
    Champaign Dental Group
    45 S Main St Ste 211, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 478-4341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brief Psychotic Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Oct 21, 2021
    Been a patient for few years Dr Ahmed has been wonderful listens understanding. Would recommend her.
    John G — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1487684742
    Education & Certifications

    • Indianan University Purdue University At Indianapolis
    • School Of Medicine, University Of Missouri At Kansas City
    • CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
