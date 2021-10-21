Overview

Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Indianan University Purdue University At Indianapolis



Dr. Ahmed works at Connecticut Mental Health Spec. in Farmington, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.