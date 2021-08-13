Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayelet Snow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayelet Snow, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18210 La Grange Rd Ste 209, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 478-7873
- 2 1675 Dempster St Fl 2, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-9330
-
3
Chicago Center for Sleep Medicine680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1210, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 587-3765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snow is amazing! Very knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Ayelet Snow, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hebrew
- 1548307234
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
