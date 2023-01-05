Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.
Dr. Pooli works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Clinic12021 Wilmington Ave Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 529-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pooli?
My PSA was high and I had prostate biopsy in late 2018 that showed prostate cancer. My urologist referred my to Dr. Pooli for robotic surgery. My surgery was in 2019 and I recovered well. The surgery was smooth and I had good urine control right after surgery. I stopped using liners and diaper two months after surgery. My prostate enzyme is undetectable since then. I have excellent urine control now and my main problem is residual erection dysfunction that is continued from prior to surgery. Dr. Pooli has helped me with multiple medication and penile injections and I am so happy to be a cancer survivor.
About Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian and Turkish
- 1548558067
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Institute of Urologic Oncology
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Albert Einstein - Montefiore Medical Center
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pooli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pooli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pooli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pooli works at
Dr. Pooli speaks Armenian, Persian and Turkish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pooli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pooli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pooli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pooli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.