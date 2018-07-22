Dr. Turkmen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aycan Turkmen, MD
Overview
Dr. Aycan Turkmen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Turkmen works at
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-3257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turkmen?
Friendly and courteous well informed doctor.
About Dr. Aycan Turkmen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1639199953
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turkmen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turkmen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turkmen works at
Dr. Turkmen has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turkmen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turkmen speaks Turkish.
Dr. Turkmen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkmen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkmen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkmen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.