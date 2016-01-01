Overview

Dr. Ayaz Rasool, MD is an Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.