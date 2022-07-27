Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayaz Rahman, MD
Dr. Ayaz Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee9320 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee576 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 988-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Roane Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Rahman was excellent. He is very patient and takes time for questions, very good bedside manners. Cautious and careful.
About Dr. Ayaz Rahman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.