Overview

Dr. Ayaz Matin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Matin works at St Luke s Gastroenterology Specialists in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.