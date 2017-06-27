Dr. Ayaz Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayaz Malik, MD
Dr. Ayaz Malik, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Vein Specialties & Medi-Spa, LLC1035 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 287-8080Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Dr. Malik is certainly one of the best and most trustworthy doctors I've ever come across. He has taken such good care of my mother. He's patient and considerate and forthright. He'd that DEAL! I appreciate him.
About Dr. Ayaz Malik, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Panjabi and Urdu
- 1518992429
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Institue Arizona Heart Hospital
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- General Surgery
