Overview

Dr. Ayaz Malik, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Malik works at Vein Specialties & Medi-Spa, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.