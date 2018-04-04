Overview

Dr. Ayaz Khan is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA.



Dr. Khan works at Pain Management Of Williamsport in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.