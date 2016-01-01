Dr. Habib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayaz Habib, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ayaz Habib, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brockport, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
Lakeside Memorial Hospital156 West Ave, Brockport, NY 14420 Directions (585) 275-3271
Metro Footcare Associates2300 W Ridge Rd Ste 202, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayaz Habib, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376848960
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
