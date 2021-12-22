Overview

Dr. Ayaz Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Ahmed works at Central Medical Associates in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.