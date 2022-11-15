See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ayaz Ahmad, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ayaz Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Ahmad works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Primary Care Associates
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 390C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 15, 2022
Dr. Ahmad could be the best doctor I have ever had and Im 70. Been with him less than a year. First time with BJC and its amazing also
— Nov 15, 2022
About Dr. Ayaz Ahmad, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629573142
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ayaz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ahmad works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

