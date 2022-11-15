Dr. Ayaz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayaz Ahmad, MD
Dr. Ayaz Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Ahmad works at
BJC Medical Group Primary Care Associates3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 390C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-3575
Dr. Ahmad could be the best doctor I have ever had and Im 70. Been with him less than a year. First time with BJC and its amazing also
Internal Medicine
English
1629573142
Internal Medicine
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
