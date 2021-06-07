Dr. Khafagy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayatallah Khafagy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayatallah Khafagy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, VA.
Dr. Khafagy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
StoneSprings OBGYN - Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 145, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 284-5520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Fairfax Ob-gyn Associates PC7500 Iron Bar Ln Ste 219, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 776-2745
-
3
Woodbridge2028 Opitz Blvd Ste A, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 491-7181
-
4
Fairfax Obgyn Associates3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 776-2745
-
5
Reston Hospital Center1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 689-9000
-
6
StoneSprings OBGYN - Dulles24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 300, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 665-2430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khafagy?
Dr. Khafagy is a wonderful doctor! She listens and considers all factors before coming up with treatment plans. I was so nervous about the news she gave me but she is very honest and explains what is going on in lay terms. She’s been with my husband and I every step of the way, performed surgery on me, and even delivered our first born! Dr. Khafagy is a very confident doctor and surgeon. She calms my nerves every time I see her and I know I can trust her to tell me what’s going on. She doesn’t sugar coat things which I respect. I find that helpful in a doctor so expectations are realistic! I would recommend her to anyone!!
About Dr. Ayatallah Khafagy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356780928
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khafagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khafagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khafagy works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khafagy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khafagy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khafagy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khafagy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.