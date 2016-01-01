Overview

Dr. Ayanna Jenkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Jenkins works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS with other offices in Hazlehurst, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.