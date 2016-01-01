Overview

Dr. Ayanna Baptiste, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Baptiste works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Thalassemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.