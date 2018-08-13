Dr. Ayan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayan Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center CardioVascular Center, Cardiology800 Washington St # 32, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-7681
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Patel is kind & empathetic. I highly recommend her. I used to be terrified of drs & I felt very safe under her care.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
