Dr. Ayal Kaynan, MD
Dr. Ayal Kaynan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Adult and Pediatric Urology Group261 James St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 539-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Dr. Kaynan couldn't of been better. Took his time, explained things, guided me(in a kind way) in the direction I needed to be guided. Also great with my wife because she was going through it too. The Green light laser and Dr Kaynan solved this problem. Side effects now are a nonissue
About Dr. Ayal Kaynan, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023095122
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Mayo Medical School
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kaynan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaynan has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaynan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaynan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaynan.
