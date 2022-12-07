Dr. Ayad Khourdaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khourdaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayad Khourdaji, MD
Dr. Ayad Khourdaji, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lodi, CA.
Lodi Health975 S Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-3411
Lodi Urological Medical Group Inc.830 S Ham Ln Ste 26, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 368-6661
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Overall my experience with Dr Khourdaji was great. He is very friendly and helpful. He even personally walked me out to the reception area after our appointment. I especially loved how Dr. Khourdaji took his time to thoroughly explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. I had a smooth visit and the doctor’s demeanor has really put me at ease so I highly recommend this clinic.
- Urology
- English
- 1245594167
- Urology
