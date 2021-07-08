Overview

Dr. Ayad Farjo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Farjo works at Brighton Vision Center Plc. in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.