Overview

Dr. Ayad Alanizi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Basrah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Alanizi works at Optum - Family Medicine in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.