Dr. Ayad Abrou, MD is a Dermatologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Abrou works at Anders Dermatology Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Novi, MI, Southfield, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.