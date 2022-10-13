Dr. Ayaaz Ismail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayaaz Ismail, MD
Dr. Ayaaz Ismail, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Zimbabwe and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Center for Colon & Digestive Disease9120 W Post Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (888) 614-5701
Center for Colon & Digestive Diseases7150 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 614-5677
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Best Dr. Ever!! Really takes the time with his patients. The office staff is very kind & professional. We didn't have to anything but show up for the procedure.
About Dr. Ayaaz Ismail, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1528167947
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale Primary Care
- University of Zimbabwe
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
