Overview

Dr. Axel Pflueger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pflueger works at NYU Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.