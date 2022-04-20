Dr. Axel Grothey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grothey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Axel Grothey, MD
Overview
Dr. Axel Grothey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN.
Dr. Grothey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Axel Grothey7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grothey?
With out the knowledge Dr. Grothey has and the research he has done my husband would have died many times over. It was Dr. Grothey vigilance and true caring nature that he followed my husband through many cancers. Dr. Grothey was always very professional and informative and truly made sure we understood each treatmean, surgery and at home plan. With so many years with Dr. Grothey I am confident in recommending for any type of cancer needs.
About Dr. Axel Grothey, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1841278678
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grothey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grothey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grothey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grothey works at
Dr. Grothey has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grothey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grothey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grothey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grothey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grothey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.