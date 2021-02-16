Overview

Dr. Axay Kalathia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kalathia works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.