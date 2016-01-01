See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Awoniyi Awonuga, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Awoniyi Awonuga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Awonuga works at University Physician Group in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Physician Group
    26400 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 352-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Awoniyi Awonuga, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437156064
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State U Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonide Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lagos U Teaching Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Ibadan
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Awoniyi Awonuga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awonuga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awonuga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awonuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awonuga works at University Physician Group in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Awonuga’s profile.

    Dr. Awonuga has seen patients for Female Infertility and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awonuga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Awonuga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awonuga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awonuga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awonuga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

