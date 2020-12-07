Overview

Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Luciano works at USMD Denton North Clinic in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.