Dr. Awbree O Quinn, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Awbree O Quinn, DMD
Overview
Dr. Awbree O Quinn, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. O Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Dental Center2511 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S Ste 206, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 605-4110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O Quinn?
One of my teeth broke on a cough drop and was really bad and she came through in a pinch! As a new patient in a scary situation, she was amazing and had a great bedside manner. I look forward to continuing my care with her.
About Dr. Awbree O Quinn, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1710326517
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Quinn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O Quinn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O Quinn works at
Dr. O Quinn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.