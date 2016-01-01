Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awani Kumar, MD
Dr. Awani Kumar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-3500
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.