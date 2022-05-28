Dr. Javed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awais Javed, MD
Overview
Dr. Awais Javed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Javed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospitalist Services, LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4694
-
2
Murfreesboro Surgical Specialists Pllc1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 440, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 849-9868
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Javed?
Very knowledgeable Doctor. He has helped me a lot. I will always drive from my home town to see Dr. Javed.
About Dr. Awais Javed, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1962841957
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javed works at
Dr. Javed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.