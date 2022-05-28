See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Awais Javed, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4 (1)
Call for new patient details
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Awais Javed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Dr. Javed works at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospitalist Services, LLC in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospitalist Services, LLC
    1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 396-4694
  2. 2
    Murfreesboro Surgical Specialists Pllc
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 440, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 849-9868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2022
    Very knowledgeable Doctor. He has helped me a lot. I will always drive from my home town to see Dr. Javed.
    Teresa — May 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Awais Javed, MD
    About Dr. Awais Javed, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962841957
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
