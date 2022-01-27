Overview

Dr. Awais Humayun, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Humayun works at Heart Rhythm Solutions in Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypotension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.