Dr. Awad Anthony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Awad Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Awad Anthony, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Anthony works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Anthony Medical Centers13357 South St, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Saint Anthony Medical Center2515 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (213) 384-4555
-
3
St Anthony Med Ctr Diagnastic Lab6368 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 469-5555
-
4
St Anthony Medical Center837 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (323) 755-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anthony?
About Dr. Awad Anthony, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1811047830
Education & Certifications
- Alexandria University Hospital
- Ml King Jr Hosp/UCLA
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Alexandria U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony speaks Arabic, Arabic, French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.