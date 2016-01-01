Overview

Dr. Awad Anthony, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Anthony works at St Anthony Medical Centers in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.