Dr. Ronay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avy Ronay, MD
Overview
Dr. Avy Ronay, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Locations
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore376 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 539-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor! Listened and explained things to my child in a way that he could understand and remember. He was kind, patient and had incredible bed side manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Avy Ronay, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ronay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ronay works at
Dr. Ronay has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ronay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ronay speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.