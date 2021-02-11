Dr. Razdan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avtar Razdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Avtar Razdan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Razdan works at
Locations
Razdan Avtar K MD Office475 Brown Blvd Ste 102, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 939-0003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Razdan has been our physician for over 30 years. He is fantastic, funny and puts the children at ease. He has a great staff that my daughters have always felt comfortable with and loved. I highly recommend this fine doctor. He cares for his patients and it shows.
About Dr. Avtar Razdan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376536615
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razdan works at
Dr. Razdan speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Razdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razdan.
