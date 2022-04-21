Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD
Overview
Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ghuman works at
Locations
-
1
National Ophthalmic Research Institute6901 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 393-4323
-
2
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida106 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-4323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida2400 Goodlette Rd # N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 263-3337
-
4
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2170, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 939-4323
-
5
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 208, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 627-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I was in Florida for the winter when I started having a possible issue with the retina in one of my eyes. I had seen another doctor in the Quigley Eye group, and he sent me to Dr Ghuman. I have total confidence with Dr Ghuman and the Quigley group. I would refer them to anyone looking for an eye specialist.
About Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801883822
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghuman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuman.
