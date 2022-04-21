Overview

Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ghuman works at Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL, Naples, FL, Estero, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.