Dr. Avrum Kaufman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avrum Kaufman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ladera Ranch, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
South Coast Ear Nose & Throat A Medical Corp.800 Corporate Dr Ste 290, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (949) 218-5200
South Coast Ear Nose & Throat A Medical Corporation18 Endeavor Ste 204, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 218-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kaufman in the Yorba Linda office. He helped me with my TMJ problems. He was attentive and did not rush me out.
About Dr. Avrum Kaufman, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093863722
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.