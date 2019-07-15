Overview

Dr. Avrum Kaufman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ladera Ranch, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kaufman works at South Coast Ear Nose Throat in Ladera Ranch, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.