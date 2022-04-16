Dr. Avrum Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avrum Jacobs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and UH Geauga Medical Center.
Hillcrest Medical Building 26801 Mayfield Rd Ste 200 Fl 2, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 266-4264Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Avrum Jacobs has been my cardiologist for the past few years and he is an expert in cardiology. Dr. Jacobs always makes sure I understand my treatment plan and takes the time to hear my concerns . I have been very fortunate with my team of physicians at the Cleveland Clinic.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255465852
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Johns Hopkins U/Johns Hopkins Hosp
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
