Dr. Avron Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Avron Marcus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
ENTAA Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care1132 Annapolis Rd Ste 106, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care129 Lubrano Dr Ste L100, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care1630 Main St, Chester, MD 21619 Directions (410) 760-8840
Ear Nose and Throat Asthma and Allergy Care Glen Burnie802 Landmark Dr Ste 119, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marcus is thorough, responsive, and kind. An excellent combination for surgery or general care.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.