Overview

Dr. Avron Marcus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Marcus works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group - Primary Care at Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD, Annapolis, MD and Chester, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.