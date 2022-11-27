Overview

Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Lipschitz works at New Radiance Cosmetic Center Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.