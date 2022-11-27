See All Plastic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (110)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Lipschitz works at New Radiance Cosmetic Center Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Athena Plastic Surgery
    11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave Ste 1105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
    Athena Plastic Surgery & Medspa
    903 SE Monterey Commons Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 27, 2022
    I would 100% recommend Dr. Lipschitz! I had a five star experience from the very beginning. Dr. Lipschitz takes plenty of time to answer questions and ask about desired results. After my consult with him I knew he was the right Dr. and didn’t feel the need to consult with anyone else. Very caring and the best bedside manner I have ever experienced. The entire office is also all very friendly and professional. I had upper and lower eyelid lift, lower face and neck lift. I’m 6 weeks post op and very pleased with my results! If you are looking for an amazing experience with excellent results Dr. Lipschitz is your Dr!
    Kristi Weymouth — Nov 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD
    About Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1336343102
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins University
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Texas-Surgery Resident
    Baragwanath Hospital, University Of Witwatersrand Medical School
    University of Cape Town
    Plastic Surgery
