Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Locations
Athena Plastic Surgery11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave Ste 1105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 508-8136
Athena Plastic Surgery & Medspa903 SE Monterey Commons Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 266-5003Tuesday5:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would 100% recommend Dr. Lipschitz! I had a five star experience from the very beginning. Dr. Lipschitz takes plenty of time to answer questions and ask about desired results. After my consult with him I knew he was the right Dr. and didn’t feel the need to consult with anyone else. Very caring and the best bedside manner I have ever experienced. The entire office is also all very friendly and professional. I had upper and lower eyelid lift, lower face and neck lift. I’m 6 weeks post op and very pleased with my results! If you are looking for an amazing experience with excellent results Dr. Lipschitz is your Dr!
About Dr. Avron Lipschitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Texas-Surgery Resident
- Baragwanath Hospital, University Of Witwatersrand Medical School
- University of Cape Town
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
