Dr. Avrom Gart III, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (23)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Avrom Gart III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Gart III works at Christopher Kong MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (310) 423-9900
    8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 620, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (323) 556-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 25, 2017
    After reading some of the reviews, I almost cancelled my appt with Dr. Gart. However, a friend recommended him despite the reviews. I am very please that I kept my appt because not only was Dr. Gart skilled at performing my cervical injection, he also had a great bedside manner and was very friendly. I recommend this MD.
    Canoga Park, CA — May 25, 2017
    About Dr. Avrom Gart III, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407886583
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • New York University
    • Staten Island University Hospital - South
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gart III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gart III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gart III has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gart III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gart III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gart III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gart III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gart III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

