Dr. Avrom Gart III, MD
Dr. Avrom Gart III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9900
- 2 8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 620, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 556-0555
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
After reading some of the reviews, I almost cancelled my appt with Dr. Gart. However, a friend recommended him despite the reviews. I am very please that I kept my appt because not only was Dr. Gart skilled at performing my cervical injection, he also had a great bedside manner and was very friendly. I recommend this MD.
About Dr. Avrom Gart III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407886583
- University of California-Los Angeles
- New York University
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Gart III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gart III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gart III has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gart III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gart III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gart III.
