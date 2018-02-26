See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Avro Gaon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Avro Gaon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Avro Gaon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Gaon works at Champaign Dental Group in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
10 (145)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
8 (64)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Beach
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-4115
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gaon?

Feb 26, 2018
My lower level facelift under chin lipo was a complete success. Most people have no clue I've even had surgery. Friends were just amazed when they were invited to my 70th birthday party. None of my gal Pals had any idea I was that old. It's been 4 years since my surgery and the results are still right there in the mirror, every morning. I love it.
MJP in LA, California — Feb 26, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Avro Gaon, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avro Gaon, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gaon to family and friends

Dr. Gaon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gaon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avro Gaon, MD.

About Dr. Avro Gaon, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447313754
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gaon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gaon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gaon works at Champaign Dental Group in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gaon’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Avro Gaon, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.