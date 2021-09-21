Dr. Avram Smukler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smukler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avram Smukler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avram Smukler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with Washington University School Of Medicine
Dr. Smukler works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists (PGA)3401 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 366-4100
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hematology
About Dr. Avram Smukler, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1225034309
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of the Witwatersrand|St Marys Health Center
- University of the Witwatersrand
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smukler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smukler accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smukler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smukler speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smukler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smukler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smukler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smukler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.