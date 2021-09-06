Dr. Avram Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avram Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avram Goldberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I liked that Dr. Goldberg explored conservative measures first to improve my condition. He was very pleasant and spent the needed time with me to explain my problem and what can be done for it. I value his opinion and will continue seeing him.
About Dr. Avram Goldberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1477608255
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Bursitis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.