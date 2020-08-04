See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA - MD and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Mendelsohn works at UCLA Head and Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Head and Neck Surgery
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3477
  2. 2
    UCLA Health Westwood Neurology
    300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste BE144, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Throat Pain
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2020
    could not have been better. Smart. Correct. And not slow.
    Bill — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1396934824
    Education & Certifications

    • Laryngology - UCLA Voice Center for Medicine and the Arts|Robotic and Laser Surgery - Universite Catholique de Louvain, Belgium
    • Otolaryngology - University of California - Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA - MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn works at UCLA Head and Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mendelsohn’s profile.

    Dr. Mendelsohn has seen patients for Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

