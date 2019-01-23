See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Gottesman works at Gottesman Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joanna Pierro, DO
Dr. Joanna Pierro, DO
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gottesman Medical PC
    555 Lefferts Ave Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 757-8751

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Malaise and Fatigue
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gottesman?

    Jan 23, 2019
    Visited 1/21/19 this dr. Was very professional and knowledgeable. I felt comfortable with the care given to my son and looks forward to hanging him provide on going service to my son.
    Kemillia in Brooklyn, NY — Jan 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gottesman to family and friends

    Dr. Gottesman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gottesman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD.

    About Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245363530
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottesman works at Gottesman Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gottesman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.