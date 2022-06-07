Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology345 N York Rd Ste 2, Hatboro, PA 19040 Directions
Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology1550 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Words are not enough to express my gratitude for Doctor Cohen‘s compassion, care and impeccable skill. I often refer to him as “MY HERO” My vision was extremely poor my entire life. I am over 50 years old and began wearing corrective lenses at the age of two.Doctor Cohen removed my Cataracts. I no longer need corrective lenses. You will never find a more humble, compassionate, skilled doctor. I Will always be grateful to this wonderful man for making my dreams come true!
About Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144269283
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.