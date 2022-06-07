Overview

Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology in Hatboro, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

