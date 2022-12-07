Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belizon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD
Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Baptist Health Colorectal Surgery670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (844) 946-9362
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Dr Belizon performed bilateral laparoscopic hernia surgery on me. The next day I was up and around walking without any pain. Had a great experience with Dr. Belizon. He explained everything that was going to be done, visited with me prior to surgery, and after the surgery before being discharged. The surgery went extremely well.
About Dr. Avraham Belizon, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1164687893
Education & Certifications
- Colo-Rectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Florida
- General Surgery, North Shore–Long Island Jewish Health System
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
